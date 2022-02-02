Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 5,961,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,333,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,060,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,302,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883,622 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

