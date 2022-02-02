Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.