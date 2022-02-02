Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 13,564 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

