Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,500 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.