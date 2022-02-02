Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

