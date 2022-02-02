Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

