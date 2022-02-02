Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

