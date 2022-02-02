Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7,320.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $124,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.