Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

PINS opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

