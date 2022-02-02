Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.89% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMLG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.