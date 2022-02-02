Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paychex by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

