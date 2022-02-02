Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,922,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,061,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

