Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151,751 shares of company stock valued at $121,473,687 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

