Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

IWB stock opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.85 and its 200 day moving average is $253.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

