Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

