Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

