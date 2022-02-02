Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 66,250 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.