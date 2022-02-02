Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

