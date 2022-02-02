Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 243,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

