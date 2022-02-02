Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B):

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

1/25/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.

1/11/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$64.51 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$54.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

