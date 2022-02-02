Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.97. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

