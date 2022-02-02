Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $3.56 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00009628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,287,396 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

