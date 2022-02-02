Royal Bank of Canada Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

TSE HWX traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.18. 2,300,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.67. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

