Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.70

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.42. Royal Mail shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROYMF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

