Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

