RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $110.32 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,473,340 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

