RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,970.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,150.90 or 0.99632419 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $90.56 million and $27,970.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

