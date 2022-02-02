Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

