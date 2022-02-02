Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 15,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,482. The company has a market cap of $819.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,008,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

