Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BRW stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 463,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,186. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $101,382.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 520,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,749 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

