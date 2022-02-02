Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Head to Head Survey

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.28 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.80 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.72 $269.73 million $11.72 11.56

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sabre and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 14 0 2.93

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $199.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.33%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82% IAC/InterActiveCorp 31.44% -0.13% -0.10%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Sabre on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

