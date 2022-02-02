SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.51 million and $368,438.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,504,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,070 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

