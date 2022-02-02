SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $7,259.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,416.32 or 1.00093382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00072773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00253982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00171310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00331189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

