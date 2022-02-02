SafeMoon One Day Volume Reaches $164,046.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $643.51 million and approximately $164,046.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

