Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.