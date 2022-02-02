Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 16,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,284,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

