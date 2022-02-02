Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR SZG traded up €1.32 ($1.48) on Wednesday, hitting €31.44 ($35.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.08 and its 200 day moving average is €30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

