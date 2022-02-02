Samoyedcoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.61 Million (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (CURRENCY:SAMO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Samoyedcoin has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 7,748,697,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,234,946,643 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin . Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Samoyedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Samoyedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Samoyedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

