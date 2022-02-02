Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 6.5%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 178.94 ($2.41). Approximately 127,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 144,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.43.

About Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

