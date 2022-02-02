Sang Young Lee Acquires 2,531 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,987. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

