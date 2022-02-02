SB Management Ltd Buys Shares of 998,000 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 998,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I makes up approximately 1.0% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned about 14.97% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

BWC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 28,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

