SB Management Ltd Invests $19.77 Million in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,671,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,768,000. Doma comprises approximately 2.0% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SB Management Ltd owned approximately 6.19% of Doma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

DOMA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

