SB Management Ltd Invests $68.47 Million in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,021,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,473,000. Sema4 makes up approximately 7.0% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned about 3.76% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,283,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of Sema4 stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,745 shares of company stock worth $270,520.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

