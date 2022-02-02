SB Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

SB Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,149 shares during the period. Sana Biotechnology makes up approximately 5.1% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned 1.17% of Sana Biotechnology worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 991,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 3,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,697. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

