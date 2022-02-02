SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

