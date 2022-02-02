Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Scala has a market cap of $957,652.27 and $225.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

