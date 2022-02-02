Scanetchain Price Tops $0.0000 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $6,218.83 and $74.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

