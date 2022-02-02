Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,296.0 days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of STECF remained flat at $$16.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

