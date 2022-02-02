Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 96,687 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.03% of Outfront Media worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

