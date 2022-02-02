Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,994 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Generac worth $34,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus boosted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

